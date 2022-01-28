Report: Bears eyeing Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach if not retained by Raiders

If Rich Bisaccia isn’t retained by the Las Vegas Raiders as their head coach, he may already have his next job lined up.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are hopeful to be able to hire Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator under new head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus and Bisaccia previously were colleagues on the coaching staff of the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-17. Bisaccia served as the assistant head coach and special teams coach under head coach Jason Garrett while Eberflus was a linebackers coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

The Bears are in need of a new special teams coach since Chris Tabor elected to join the Carolina Panthers coaching staff on Thursday.

The Raiders went 7-5 with Bisaccia serving as the interim head coach following the resignation of Jon Gruden in October. The team made the postseason for just the second time since 2002 before losing 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Las Vegas has interviewed multiple candidates for their head coaching position, including Bisaccia. The Raiders may be zeroing in on New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, which would free Bisaccia up to move on to a new team.

