Report: Bears eyeing extension for Trevis Gipson

The Chicago Bears have several players up for contract extensions, including cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight end Cole Kmet and wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. And it sounds like they could be looking to lock up another defensive piece.

According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Bears “could be on the verge” of signing edge rusher Trevis Gipson to a contract extension.

“They like him a lot,” a league source told Heavy. “That’s why they drafted interior help rather than taking an EDGE rusher.”

Gipson, a former fifth-round pick, worked his way into the starting rotation after he replaced an injured Khalil Mack in 2021. Opposite Robert Quinn, Gipson racked up a career-high 7.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

But with both Mack and Quinn gone, Gipson struggled to build on his impressive performance. Last season, Gipson managed just 3.0 sacks in what was the league’s worst pass rush.

While Chicago sounds interested in extending Gipson, a new deal isn’t imminent. In fact, it’ll likely depend on how Gipson performs in 2023. Per Heavy.com, the belief is Chicago could ink Gipson to a “big-money contract extension” if he has a bounce-back campaign in 2023.

“I’d think if he can get somewhere between 7.0 and double-digit sacks,” a source told Heavy, “that should be enough to get a deal done.”

The edge rusher group is certainly the weakness on the roster, and Gipson has a lot to prove opposite some new faces, including DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green.

