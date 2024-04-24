Report: Bears extend assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham's contract

The Bears have spent the last few months coming up with a plan for the top of the 2024 NFL Draft and one of the key players in that process has been rewarded ahead of the first round.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have extended the contract of assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham. The move comes a day after General Manager Ryan Poles said he has been "blessed" to have Cunningham by his side in Chicago.

"Just, especially when you reflect back to the first two years getting this thing off the ground, to have a guy like him," Poles said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. "It's not a yes man that keeps me in line when I start getting off track, to keep our staff together when I get pulled in different directions. We wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for Ian as well being there and being an unbelievable partner.”

Cunningham has been a candidate for G.M. openings, so he may not be in Chicago long but it's clear that he'll be set to remain with the team as long as he wants.