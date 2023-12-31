Report: Bears are expected to retain Matt Eberflus

The Bears have a big decision to make at quarterback for 2024. They apparently are set with their head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are expected to bring back Matt Eberflus for 2024.

Eberflus is 9-23 since being hired before the 2022 season, but the Bears have won three of their past four games and four of their past six. They are 6-9 headed into Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Since Week 5, the Bears defense, Eberflus' speciality, ranks first in total yards, first in passer rating and sixth in points per game.

The Bears currently hold the No. 1 overall pick through Carolina, so the team has to decide whether to use the pick on a quarterback or stick with Justin Fields. Fields, the 11th overall pick in 2021, has 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions and has run for 585 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season.