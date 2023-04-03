Report: Bears expected to play Chiefs in Germany in 2023

It sounds like the Chicago Bears are going international in 2023.

According to ESPN’s David Kaplan, the Bears will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany during the 2023 season. This news comes after rumors circulated a couple of months ago about Chicago-Kansas City being the favorite for the international game.

Germany has been given international marketing rights for the Chiefs, and they’ve hosting an international game this season. Given this will be a road game for the Bears, it’s eligible for the international slate.

Chicago has played in London on three different occasions — their last time being against then-Oakland Raiders in 2019. But this will mark their first time playing in Germany.

The matchup features a number of intriguing storylines, including Justin Fields vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Bears facing off against former head coach and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

The Bears’ 2023 schedule will be unveiled next month, and there should be official confirmation about the Germany game in the days leading up to the schedule release.

