Report: Bears' Darnell Mooney likely to miss rest of 2022 season

A day filled with lots of bad injury news for the Bears just got worse. According to reports from NFL Network, Darnell Mooney will likely miss the rest of the season due to the ankle injury he suffered against the Jets in Week 12.

Mooney went down early in the third quarter when he was blocking, and a player rolled up on his legs from behind. It was a disappointing finish to a disappointing day in which he wasn’t targeted by Trevor Siemian.

The Bears entered the season with Mooney as their No. 1 wideout and it took some time for he and Justin Fields to take off together. Mooney’s play improved as the season continued, and he scored two touchdowns in the three weeks prior to the Jets game. Mooney has 40 catches for 493 yards and the two touchdowns this year.

The other wide receivers on the Bears active roster are Chase Claypool, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr.

