Report: Bears cutting Savon Scarver, signing A.J. Thomas

The Bears held their rookie minicamp this weekend, and they are making a move after getting their initial look at the newcomers.

The Baers are signing undrafted free agent A.J. Thomas after he was a tryout player this weekend, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. Thomas played safety most of his career at Western Michigan before switching to linebacker last season. The Bears are playing him at defensive back.

The Bears are cutting undrafted rookie Savon Scarver to make room, according to Wilson.

Scarver, a return specialist from Utah State, earned consensus All-America honors. In five years with the Aggies, Scarver returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns and averaged 27.4 yards on 107 returns. He added 55 catches for 757 yards and five touchdowns.

