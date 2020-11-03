Report: Bears could be without Bobby Massie for a month

The Bears lost right tackle Bobby Massie early in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Saints and it may be a while before he’s able to return to action.

Massie went out after the back of his left leg was rolled up by several players at the end of a David Montgomery run on the Bears’ fourth offensive play of the day. He would not return to action on Sunday.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that Massie could miss a month as a result of the knee injury. The Bears have already lost left guard James Daniels for the season and center Cody Whitehair missed the game against the Saints because of a calf injury.

Jason Spriggs replaced Massie and left guard Rashaad Coward moved to the spot for one play when Spriggs left the game. The Bears also have Alex Bars on hand and could add more help before Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline if they aren’t happy with the in-house options.

