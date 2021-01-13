Report: Bears coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace to return; DC Chuck Pagano retiring

After the Chicago Bears salvaged a playoff appearance from a seemingly lost season, head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace will return next season, the Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer reports.

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano will not. The 60-year-old NFL coaching veteran is retiring, according to multiple reports.

Did Bears make the right call?

It’s news that may not sit well with Bears fans who have watched Nagy’s offense lag behind Pagano’s defense for years. The Bears have finished in the bottom third of the league in offense each of the last two seasons behind quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

The Bears apparently did enough this season for Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy to keep their jobs. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Pace oversaw the selection of Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. He also traded a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for Foles after he’d been benched for Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville.

Nagy’s and Pace’s fates appeared to be sealed after a six-game midseason slide dropped the Bears to 5-7. But they backed into the playoffs, where they put up a listless effort in a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

It was apparently a performance good enough to save their jobs.

