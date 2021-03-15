Report: Bears call Trent Williams' camp to check on free agent tackle

Why Bears deal with Trent Williams seems unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There was a bit of Twitter buzz on Monday after a Brad Biggs report said the Bears called Trent Williams’ camp. Regarded by many to be not only the best tackle available on the market, but the best free agent overall, Williams would be a welcomed addition to any NFL team. The Bears, however would have a lot of work to do before bringing him to Halas Hall.

Let’s start with Williams’ expected contract. As the best player available at a premium position, Williams will likely command a big contract. Albert Breer reported that the 49ers could go up to a contract worth $20 million a year to retain Williams’ services, and if a bidding war ensues, it’s not crazy to think that number could go up. Even with reports that the Bears restructured contracts for Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair, they’re still $1.2 million over the cap, according to Spotrac. If you factor in reports that the Bears have decided not to exercise their option on Bobby Massie, that number changes to $4.2 million under the cap. Add in a Charles Leno cut to make room for Williams at left tackle, and you’re at $10.3 million. But Spotrac doesn’t have contract numbers for recent signees Mario Edwards Jr. or Pat O’Donnell yet, so we have to account for that money, too. The bottom line is that after all these moves, Ryan Pace would still have to create even more space to realistically afford Williams.

Even if Pace does find a way to clear the space, a big contract player like Williams would make it hard for the team to fill its other roster holes. The Bears still haven’t found a quarterback. If Pace decides to draft a rookie, that would be a cost-effective option, but trading for a QB or signing a free agent will require significant cash. Then there’s that hole at right tackle. Germain Ifedi did well filling in at the position towards the end of last season, but he’s a free agent himself. Duke Shelley or Kindle Vildor could get a shot as the Bears’ slot corner, but the team will need to replace Buster Skrine as well. If the team makes additional cuts to make room for Williams, that just creates additional holes on the roster.

There’s a chance Pace could sign Williams to a deal with a small cap hit next season, like the Chiefs reportedly managed with Joe Thuney. But with so many needs elsewhere on the roster, it seems unlikely that the Bears will land the biggest fish on the market.

