Report: Bears C Lucas Patrick expected to require surgery on broken thumb

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick has a broken right thumb that’s expected to require surgery, according to multiple reports.

Center was one of the more stable positions on the Bears’ offensive line, along with left guard. While losing Patrick is a huge blow, the timing of the injury indicates Patrick should back in time for the Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick left Thursday’s training camp practice with the injury, where he was replaced by sixth-round rookie Doug Kramer. Kramer figures to get a lot more work at center during training camp in Patrick’s absence.

Sam Mustipher, who’s been the primary starter at right guard, also saw reps at center during Thursday’s practice after Patrick’s exit. Mustipher looks to be the third option at center for Chicago.

The Bears signed Patrick to a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed in his first season. Patrick comes to Chicago with a knowledge of Luke Getsy’s scheme, which should be helpful for quarterback Justin Fields.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

