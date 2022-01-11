Report: Bears go to Buffalo Bills for another interview request

Report: Bears request interview with third Buffalo Bill originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bills? A name change could be in order after reports emerged that the Bears have requested to interview Buffalo’s assistant GM Joe Schoen. News broke earlier that the Bears have also requested to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy.

The Bears have put in a request to interview Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen for their GM spot, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2022

Schoen’s front office background is in scouting. Bills GM hired Schoen to be his assistant GM in May of 2017. He played a role in the Bills drafting key players like Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver, Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox.

Before joining the Bills, Schoen worked as the Miami Dolphins director of player personnel from 2014-2017. He earned that job via internal promotion, and was the Dolphins assistant director of college scouting prior to that.

You can track the full list of Bears interview requests here.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!