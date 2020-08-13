Report: Bears bringing in North Texas QB Mason Fine for tryout

After having one of the best careers in North Texas history, being labeled a late-round prospect and working out with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Mason Fine went undrafted and couldn’t find a team to sign with after the draft.

It seemed like Fine’s dream of being an NFL quarterback was coming to an end after he decided to become the quarterbacks coach at Pawhuska High School in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

A couple of days after Fine accepted his new gig as a high school coach, he has been offered a tryout with the Chicago Bears, according to Nicholas Moreano of Chicago Audible.

Just spoke with Pawhuska High School head coach Matt Hennessy, and he confirmed that QB Mason Fine is flying out on Sunday for a tryout with the #Bears that will take place on Wednesday. Fine will take a COVID test on Sunday and quarantine for two days. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 13, 2020





QB Mason Fine is flying to Chicago this weekend for a tryout with the Bears, per his former high school mentor. Fine played college football at the University of North Texas and finished as the program's all-time leader in passing yards (12,505), and passing touchdowns (93). — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 13, 2020





Fine could possibly be named the greatest quarterback in North Texas history as he has the all-time records in yards (12,505), touchdowns (92), passer efficiency (140.68). He’s also second in career completion percentage (62.8 percent) and has the most 300-yard passing games in program history (18).

The two-time C-USA Player of the Year is coming off a season where he played 12 games and threw for 2,820 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The best season for Fine was in 2017, where he threw for 4,015 yards and 31 touchdowns. In his four-year career, he has thrown 32 interceptions.

It’s been a long journey for Fine, but he’s not there yet. Fine will have to impress the Bears enough to earn a spot on the 80-man roster and then will have to compete with Tyler Bray to win a spot on the 53-man roster as Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles battle for the starting job.

