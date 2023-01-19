Report: Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham turned down offer from Cardinals

Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was a hot commodity during this GM cycle. But he’ll be back with Chicago for at least another year, which is good news for the organization.

Cunningham interviewed for both GM vacancies with the Cardinals and Titans. While it was revealed Cunningham was a finalist for the Tennessee job — which ultimately went to Ran Carthon — there’s an interesting update about Arizona’s GM search.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Cunningham turned down an offer from the Cardinals for their GM vacancy. The job ultimately went to Monti Ossenfort.

Heard Cunningham was offered Arizona too but turned it down. Carthon came in strong with how Niners have built their roster and culture https://t.co/r4ne7gRfxo — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 19, 2023

The Bears hired Cunningham as their assistant GM last year, where the position was essentially created for him. Cunningham has served as GM Ryan Poles’ righthand man, and the belief was Cunningham would go on to land a GM job sooner than later.

While it won’t be this year, Cunningham will likely be in demand during the next GM cycle. If Cunningham is hired next year, the Bears would receive two third-round compensatory picks as part of the NFL’s expanded Rooney Rule, which aims to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives.

But for now, Chicago’s front office remains in tact for another year. Which is good news for the Bears in what could potentially be a franchise-altering offseason.

List

Bears' biggest priorities heading into 2023 offseason View 6 items

List

2023 NFL mock draft, 1.0: Colts leapfrog Texans to land their QB View 31 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire