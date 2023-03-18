Report: Bears asking price for No. 1 pick from Raiders revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears cashed in their tokens early, trading their coveted No. 1 pick for the No. 9, No. 61, a first and second-round pick in the 2024 and 2025 draft, respectively, and D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers.

Ryan Poles and the Bears had conversations with multiple teams regarding the No. 1 pick, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

What did the Bears ask from the Raiders regarding the first overall selection?

A 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, two future first-round picks and a future second-round pick, according to The Athletic. According to the report, the Raiders never made a formal offer and they deemed the Bears' asking price too steep.

Obviously, the Bears would have received a deeper war chest of draft picks from this trade. But, as the report indicated, the asking price was too steep for the Raiders. Plus, the Bears arguably received a better asset from the Panthers with D.J. Moore.

Instead of betting on a future prospect, the Bears traded for a proven one in Moore. He recorded three straight 1,000-yard seasons between 2019-21 with shoddy quarterback play. In Moore, the Bears bring in a No. 1 pass-catching option to pair with Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.

Had the Bears gone with the Raiders and compromised on a fair trade, they would have banked on their ability to draft a team, compared to making moves right away. The Bears potentially skipped rebuild time by trading for players, not picks.

Also, by trading the pick early, the Bears also traded compensation value for time. It's all the more likely the Bears would have received more compensation had they waited to trade the pick closer to draft day. Yet, they exchanged it well before draft day.

By doing this, the Bears scratched "elite pass catcher" off their laundry list and bought themselves time to sketch a new offseason plan for free agency and the draft. And they capitalized on the plan, letting the market come to them.

The Bears quickly signed Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Nate Davis. They added Travis Homer, D'Ontra Foreman and P.J. Walker after their initial start. The Bears added skill players they deem fit in their scheme and marginal signings.

Now the question remains, how will the Bears attack the draft? They've barely touched upon the trenches, so it's all the more probable they'll dive into improving the offensive and defensive line.

How would they have navigated free agency had they found a deal with the Raiders?

