Report: Bears ask to interview Packers DBs coach Jerry Gray

The Chicago Bears are reportedly looking to a division rival to fill a vacancy on their defensive staff. According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Bears have requested permission to interview Green Bay Packers defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray. He also has an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their defensive coordinator position.

Gray is also interviewing this week in Atlanta for the vacant defensive coordinator position. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 20, 2023

Gray was a star defensive back in the 1980s and has been coaching in the NFL since the 1990s, primarily with defensive backs but also a couple stints as defensive coordinator. He’s coached for a number of teams, including Tennessee, Buffalo, Washington, and Seattle.

More recently, Gray has had a home in the NFC North. From 2014-2019, he was the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings. He helped develop players such as Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes as they earned multiple Pro Bowl honors. In 2020, he went to the Packers in the same capacity and had success there as well, particularly with Jaire Alexander as he grew into one of the best cornerbacks in the league during his tenure.

Now, the Bears are calling for Gray’s services and while Jones doesn’t list the role, it could be for the vacant defensive backs coach position after James Rowe left for South Florida at the end of the year. Because it would be a lateral move, the Packers can deny the interview request. Gray is allowed to interview for the Falcons defensive coordinator freely.

If Gary doesn’t get the Falcons defensive coordinator job, perhaps he would take an opening with the Bears should the Packers grant permission. Time will tell.

