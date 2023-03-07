Report: Bears are ‘already long down the road’ to trading the No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears are in firm control of the 2023 NFL draft, as everyone is waiting to see what they’re going to do with the No. 1 pick. The overwhelming expectation — confirmed by GM Ryan Poles — is Chicago is looking to trade out of it.

Considering the number of quarterback-needy teams this offseason — and the fact that any of them could have a chance to pick their QB1 on the board — the Bears are primed to clean up in terms of compensation for the top pick.

There’s even a scenario where Chicago could hammer a deal out before the start of free agency next week. And, according to Rich Eisen, it sounds like they’re closer to trading the pick than maybe we all expected considering it’s just the first week of March.

“The Bears are already long down the road of trading the first overall pick,” Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Teams have been identified, compensation is being hammered out.”

Poles told NBC Sports’ Peter King that he’s had enough conversations that lead him to believe that he can get three first-round picks in a trade for No. 1, which would be huge for rebuilding this roster over the next few years.

At this point, it feels like it’s inevitable that Chicago trades out of the top spot. Bu the only question is how far they’re willing to drop in the draft order, where a premier player like Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter would be off the board.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire