Chicago is keeping one of its key defensive free agents.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Bears have agreed to terms with safety Tashaun Gipson on a one-year deal.

Gipson started all 16 games for Chicago last year, recording a pair of interceptions, seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. Only cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson were on the field for more of the Bears’ 2020 defensive snaps.

Gipson, who turns 31 on Aug. 7, is entering his 10th pro season. He spent his first four seasons with Cleveland before playing three years with Jacksonville and one for Houston. He’s recorded 25 interceptions and 54 passes defensed in 128 career games.

Report: Bears agree to terms with Tashaun Gipson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk