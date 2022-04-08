Report: Bears agree to one-year deal with CB Tavon Young

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles seems to be burning the midnight oil when it comes to signing free agents.

The team has reportedly signed former Baltimore Ravens defensive back Tavon Young to a one-year deal on Thursday evening, according to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus. Young is the second reported signing of the evening, along with tight end Ryan Griffin.

Young was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Temple. He quickly shot up the depth chart with a strong rookie campaign, recording two interceptions and recovering a fumble. The 28-year old has shown plenty of promise as a nickel corner, but has also dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career.

Source: Former #Ravens DB Tavon Young is signing a 1-year deal with the #Bears. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 8, 2022

In 2017, he suffered a torn ACL during organized team activities and missed the entire year. After rebounding in 2018 that earned him a lucrative contract extension the following offseason, Young missed the entire 2019 season with a neck injury. He then tore the same ACL again during Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Young finally was healthy again in 2021 and worked his way back to having a solid season for the Ravens, earning the team’s Ed Block Courage Award before being released in March. He finished his Ravens career with 111 solo tackles, four interceptions, four sacks, and two touchdowns.

Now, he’ll have a chance to rejuvenate a Bears secondary that struggled mightily in 2021. As of now, Young projects as the team’s starting nickel cornerback.

