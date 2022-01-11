Report: Bears add Dan Quinn to head coach interview list

Add Dan Quinn to Bears head coach interview list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are casting a wide net as they begin their search for their next head coach. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Bears have put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, adding him to a list of numerous candidates.

Quinn is perhaps best known for his work as the Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2013-14, when he led the dominant Legion of Boom. Under Quinn, the Seahawks defense led the league in points allowed, and yards allowed in both 2013 and 2014. They also propelled Seattle to two Super Bowl appearances, one of which they won.

Interestingly, Quinn was a head coach target for former Bears GM Ryan Pace when he took the job in 2015. But the team eventually hired John Fox, and Quinn took the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job.

Over five-plus seasons, Quinn led the Falcons to a 43-42 record, highlighted (or maybe low-lighted?) by their stunning Super Bowl loss to the Patriots following the 2016 season. Quinn was fired by the Falcons after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season.

In his one season leading the Cowboys’ defense, the team ranked seventh in the league in points surrendered, and 19th in yards surrendered.

By NBC Sports Chicago’s count, the Bears have now reached out to interview nine head coaching candidates. Five of those candidates come from defensive backgrounds, while four have offensive backgrounds.

