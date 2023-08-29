Report: Bears to acquire OL Dan Feeney from Dolphins

The Chicago Bears aren’t waiting until roster cutdowns to make moves on their offensive line. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are set to acquire Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Dan Feeney. The trade was first reported by Jason Sarney of Dolphins Wire.

#Bears are acquiring OL Dan Feeney from the #Dolphins via trade, per a source. Uncertain what the compensation is at this point, but Feeney is on his way and will provide depth for the interior of the line. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 29, 2023

Feeney, a local product out of suburban Orland Park, is a veteran lineman entering his seventh season who can play both guard and center. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and became a regular starter at left guard during his second season. Feeney was a regular starter for the Chargers from 2018-2020 where he allowed a total of 17 sacks while playing left guard and center, according to Pro Football Focus.

Feeney spent the last two years with the New York Jets as a reserve lineman. He started just seven games during his tenure. This past offseason, he signed a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the Dolphins. The Bears will take on that cap hit in the trade, which is in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Bears are sending a 6th-round pick to the Dolphins for veteran G/C Dan Feeney, per source.https://t.co/csdAEZXieX There is concern with Teven Jenkins' leg injury. Whitehair, Davis and Patrick have minor injuries (not much concern), but Bears looking for extra depth. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 29, 2023

Feeney comes to the Bears as insurance for the interior of the offensive line. Left guard Teven Jenkins is out for weeks with a lower leg injury, while Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, and Nate Davis have all missed time with various ailments.

The Bears will make more moves as they continue to trim their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT cutdown deadline.

