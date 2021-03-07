Report: Bears’ 2021 schedule to be released in May

The Chicago Bears already know their opponents of the 2021 season, and the only question is when they’ll be playing them. It sounds like the NFL has made their decision on when the schedules will be released.

According to Sports Business Journal, the NFL is aiming to release the 2021 schedules during the second week of May.

Typically, the NFL schedule release occurs prior to the NFL draft. But, for the second straight year, the league is targeting the schedule release for early May.

News: The NFL is targeting the 2nd week of May to publish the 2021 schedule, after the draft for the second straight year. Full story in #SBJFootball newsletter (🔒) https://t.co/mGt50ko1r5 — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) March 4, 2021

The Bears will face the AFC North and NFC West next season, which includes home games against the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, as well as away games against the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

With the Bears finishing second in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East (New York Giants) and NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

This season will also be unique in that the league is adding a 17th game to the regular-season schedule. The Bears are slated to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Reports indicate that the AFC will host the additional games in 2021, which means Chicago would travel to Las Vegas for a rematch of their 2019 clash.

List