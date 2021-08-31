Report: Bears' 2021 draft pick Thomas Graham, Jr. to be waived originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will reportedly waive one of their 2021 draft picks. According to multiple reports, cornerback Thomas Graham, Jr. is among the players who will not make the 53-man roster after today’s 3 p.m. cut deadline.

Ryan Pace used a sixth-round pick to draft Graham out of Oregon this offseason. In training camp he had gotten work at both outside cornerback and slot corner.

Graham opted out of the 2020 NCAA season. He played three seasons from 2017-2019, and over that time notched 183 tackles, 32 passes defended and eight interceptions.

If Graham is not claimed off of waivers, he could be a candidate to return to Halas Hall on the Bears practice squad.

The Bears cornerback room now includes Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant, Duke Shelley, Xavier Crawford and Tre Roberson. However, more moves are likely forthcoming.

