Report: Baylor quarterback commit to visit Notre Dame this week

The Irish are still trying to find their 2023 quarterback and they are looking to bring out the spatula and flip one. Current Baylor commitment Austin Novosad has been linked to Notre Dame for about a month and the courtship has taken a very interesting turn since the Irish offered Novosad a scholarship.

In a report from 247Sports Steve Wiltfong (VIP), Novosad will be visiting with Marcus Freeman and checking out South Bend on Tuesday. Although Wiltfong doesn’t specify if the visit is an official or unofficial, the fact that Novosad is heading up north can only be viewed as a positive sign for Notre Dame.

After a great conversation with coach @Marcus_Freeman1, I am blessed and excited to say I have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame!☘️@T_Rees11 pic.twitter.com/c2XTVO4oVw — Austin Novosad (@Austin2novosad) July 11, 2022

The Irish have done a great job of making the quarterback comfortable, especially with 2024 quarterback commitment CJ Carr already in the fold. The report also notes that Novosad could visit Texas A&M, although that visit is not locked in.

Expect the Irish to roll out the red carpet for Novosad, as they need to continue to stack quarterbacks to give them options in the future.

