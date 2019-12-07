Baylor QB Charlie Brewer (head) leaves Big 12 title game, reportedly at behest of referee

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer left the Big 12 championship game after a hard hit in the first half. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer left the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma. And he apparently did so at the behest of Mike Defee, the lead official of Saturday’s game.

Brewer took several big hits early on. After being sacked by Kenneth Murray, Brewer stayed down on the field briefly before being pulled to his feet by teammates and slowly staggering to the sideline.

(via ABC)

He was assessed on the sideline and apparently deemed good to remain in the game by Baylor. However, Brewer was shown jogging up the tunnel and into the locker room later in the half.

(via ABC)

According to ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Brewer went back to the locker room only after Defee told Baylor head coach Matt Rhule that he thought Brewer needed further examination.

“Charlie Brewer got up and was unsteady walking to the sideline, told everyone he was fine, he was briefly examined by athletic training staff and went back and played,” Rowe said on the broadcast. “But Mike Defee, the head umpire of this crew, went to Matt Rhule and said I think we need to take another look at this kid. They’ve done more evaluation on the sideline. They’ve now taken him into the locker room for further head evaluation.”

The broadcast later showed Defee approaching Brewer before he exited the game.

(via ABC)

Before the start of the second half, Rhule told Rowe that Brewer would not return.

“He’s out. They’re going to evaluate him and just make sure he’s OK,” Rhule said. “Err on the side of caution, so he’ll be out for the rest of the game.”

After the game, Rhule said Defee did not order Brewer to leave the game, but that he did not seem right.

Rhule said ref Mike Defee did not order Brewer to leave the game. “He said, ‘Coach, he seems off when I’m talking to him out there.’ I didn’t see, but when someone says that, you act on it.” — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) December 7, 2019

Gerry Bohanon replaced Brewer

Brewer was replaced by backup Gerry Bohanon, who has played in eight other games this season. During that time, Bohanon, a redshirt freshman, was mostly used as a rusher. He gained 252 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. He also completed 13-of-21 passes for 131 yards and a score this year.

After Brewer exited the game, Baylor’s defense got the Bears back in the game by forcing a pair of turnovers. First, James Lynch strip-sacked Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, leading to a Baylor field goal. Later in the second quarter, Hurts threw an ill-advised interception deep in OU territory. That set up a 33-yard touchdown pass from Bohanon to Tyquan Thornton, tying the score at 10-10.

Later, another connection between Bohanon and Thompson set up a field goal that gave Baylor a 13-10 lead at halftime.

Oklahoma jumped ahead in the second half, causing Baylor to insert third-stringer Jacob Zeno at quarterback. Zeno brought a much-needed spark, connecting on two long passing plays. Ultimately, however, Oklahoma prevailed, 30-23, in overtime, to win its fifth consecutive Big 12 title.

