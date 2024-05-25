Report: Bayern Munich closing in on agreement with coach Kompany

Stefan Effenberg, former national soccer playerm arrives for a German Cup soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Hamburger SV at RheinEnergieStadion. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Bayern Munich are "in an advanced stage" in their talks with Vincent Kompany and an agreement to sign the Belgian as their new coach could come over the weekend, Sky TV reported.

Sky said that Kompany is to receive a contract until 2027 at the record Bundesliga champions where he is to succeed Thomas Tuchel.

Also still to be settled must be the fee Bayern have to pay to Kompany's current club Burnley where he has been in charge since 2022 and has a contract until 2028. Sky estimated the potential fee at €10-15 million ($10.8-16.2 million).

The report said Kompany has talked to and reportedly fully convinced Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund.

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness is said to have favoured a return of Hansi Flick who coached the team to seven titles in 2020 and 2021. But that appears off the table as Flick is set to become Barcelona coach in succession of Xavi Hernandez.

The former SV Hamburg and Manchester City defender Kompany became the subject of speculation earlier in the week after Bayern failed to land other and more prominent candidates over the past weeks.

Xabi Alonso from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, Germany coach Nagelsmanm and Austria helmsman Ralf Rangnick said they were staying put, Oliver Glasner was not allowed to leave Crystal Palace, and Tuchel also said he would not stay on after all.

Kompany led Burnley into the Premier League in his first season but they were unable to stay up this term, finishing second last.

His style is similar to that of Pep Guardiola, under whom he was City captain, possession football backed by a compact defence, an area where Bayern have been lacking lately.

Guardiola has said he would be delighted if Kompany landed the job at Bayern where he was in charge 2013-2016 before moving on to City.

"I have the highest opinion about his work, as a person, his personality and knowledge about the game," Guardiola said.

"I love this club for many, many reasons. If they believe that Vinnie is the right decision they will have a guy we will support unconditionally."