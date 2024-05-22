Report: Bayern Munich close to signing Kompany as coach

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany thanks the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor. Richard Sellers/PA Wire/dpa

Basyern Munich are closing in on signing Vincent Kompany from relegated Premier League club Burnley as their new coach, according to British paper The Guardian on Wednesday.

The report said talks were "at an advanced stage" and that "it is hoped that the deal could be concluded by the end of the week."

The Guardian said that Burnley owner Alan Pace met with Bayern officials over compensation on Wednesday.

Former Manchester City defender Kompany trained Burnley since 2022 after two years in charge of Anderlecht in his native Belgium. He led them into the Premier League in his first season but they were unable to stay up this term, finishing second last.

Kompany's name was mentioned in connection with Bayern since the beginning of the week after the record Bundesliga champions failed to land several other candidates.

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Germany coach Nagelsmanm and Austria helmsman Ralf Rangnick are staying put, Oliver Glasner is not allowed to leave Crystal Palace, and outgoing Thomas Tuchel also said he would not stay on after all.