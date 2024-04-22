Report: Bayern coach Tuchel holds talks with Manchester United

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel pictured prior to the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayern Munich at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Bayern Munich departing coach Thomas Tuchel had initial talks with Manchester United, according to the Kicker sports magazine.

The report said that United co-owner James Ratcliffe has enquired about Tuchel in the event current head coach Erik ten Hag is sacked. Tuchel, however, wants to focus on the remaining games with Bayern.

Tuchel will leave Bayern this summer, after a season in which they exited the German Cup in the second round and had their Bundesliga reign ended by Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern's last hope for silverware this season is the Champions League. In the semi-finals, they will face Real Madrid.

Tuchel stressed that he won't change his mind, while Bayern are yet to find a new coach.

"I have an agreement with the club, which has been communicated and finalized," he recently said.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, hasn't fulfilled expectations at United. Currently seventh in the Premier League, the team risks ending the season without a spot for the Champions League.