Report: Bashaud Breeland facing four-game suspension

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on Tuesday in South Carolina and may face NFL dsicipline as a result for that incident, but a suspension appears to be coming regardless of how that situation plays out.

NFL Media reports that Breeland was facing a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy before the arrest. He is appealing the suspension, which is meant to remain confidential until that process has run its course and a player is officially suspended.

Breeland has been charged with resisting arrest, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and driving without a license as a result of Tuesday’s arrest.

Breeland re-signed with the Chiefs in April. He signed with the team last year and recorded an interception in their Super Bowl LIV victory.

