Report: Barkley suffers ankle sprain ahead of 49ers-Giants matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers might be facing off against a New York Giants team without its best player on "Thursday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley left New York's 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium late in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source, that the Giants' initial belief is Barkley did not suffer a high-ankle sprain, but rather an "ordinary sprain."

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right ankle Monday in Arizona to determine the severity of his injury and how much time he could miss, sources tell @JordanRaanan and me. Barkley’s ankle was swollen after the game but the inital thinking, in the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

Prior to the injury, Barkley had 17 carries for 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to go along with six receptions for 29 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air and played a big role in New York erasing an early 20-0 deficit to the Cardinals.

After undergoing an MRI on Monday, Barkley will have just three days of rest before the Giants face off against the 49ers, which certainly puts his availability for the Week 3 matchup in doubt.

The 49ers should be the favorites at home, but if Barkley is unavailable, San Francisco could have a significant edge over the Giants.