Report: Barcelona set to announce 20-year-old’s extension either this Friday or next week

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Marc Casado, the captain of Barça Atletic, is set to renew his contract with Barcelona either this Friday or early next week.

The outlet adds that his new contract will extend until 2027, and he is expected to join the first team next season.

It is no secret that Barcelona have shown complete faith in the 20-year-old midfielder, who has played a crucial role in Barça Atletic’s successful season.

The team is just one victory away from being promoted to the Second Division, six years after being relegated. While the decisive match will be against Cordoba, Casado’s future lies with the first team under coach Hansi Flick.

Flick has eyes set on Casado

Flick has been closely monitoring the Barcelona reserve team in recent months. He spent several days last week at the Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despi, collaborating with Deco and Bojan Krkic on the new project.

He also watched a Barça Atletic training session and discussed various topics with Rafa Marquez, the reserve team coach.

Marc Casado will play an important role under Hansi Flick next season. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

During their conversation, Flick inquired about the most reliable player in the squad. Without hesitation, Marquez named Casado, a choice that pleased Flick. Marquez gave a strong endorsement of Casado, which aligned with Flick’s own observations.

Marquez has consistently praised Casado, who has been a key player for the reserve team. Last season, he played in 36 out of 38 games in the Primera RFEF, starting 34 of them.

A mainstay for Barça Atletic

In the current season, he has started in all 30 games. Although he was called up by the first team for 21 league games, he has only played twice.

He made his first division debut on March 17, 2024, against Atletico Madrid, after making his first-team debut in the Champions League on November 1, 2022, against Viktoria Plzen.

It is said that Barcelona view Casado as a player with a strong personality and impressive football skills, which he has developed in the youth system since he was a child.

Under Rafa Márquez’s guidance, Casadó has excelled as a midfielder, his primary position, and has also shown versatility by playing as a right-back and effectively contributing in various roles on the field.

His development and renewal is one of the reasons Barcelona does not see the need to renew Sergi Roberto’s contract, who is 12 years older than Casado.