Report: Barcelona receive major boost as midfield target set for 2025 exit

Barcelona are on the verge of receiving a significant boost in their efforts to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, as according to a report from SPORT, the player has decided not to renew his contract with Bayern, paving the way for a potential move.

Kimmich’s future with Bayern Munich looks increasingly uncertain. His current contract with the club expires in 2025, and he seems ready to leave as a free agent at that time. Interestingly, Bayern Munich are hoping to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

According to reports, it is unlikely that Kimmich will extend his contract with Bayern. This suggests that the player and the club are far from reaching an agreement.

Kimmich to decide future after Euros

After the Euro 2024 tournament, which Germany is hosting, there will be a series of meetings involving Kimmich and his representatives to determine the best course of action for everyone involved.

Bayern Munich are ready to sell Joshua Kimmich this summer. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Currently, Germany, led by coach Julian Nagelsmann, are performing well in the tournament, sitting at the top of Group A with six points and having secured a place in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that Barcelona are one of the clubs most eager to sign Kimmich. They are especially interested now that Hansi Flick has replaced Xavi as the team’s manager.

In addition to Kimmich, Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Mikel Merino, another strong candidate to strengthen their midfield for the next season.

Kimmich, who plays both as a midfielder and a full-back, has stated in the past that he will decide on his future with Bayern Munich after the Euro 2024 tournament concludes.

“The situation is absolutely clear: I have a contract with FC Bayern until 2025, so it is not primarily up to me to be attentive now,” he mentioned.

“My focus is solely on the European Championship and then there will be talks,” he added.