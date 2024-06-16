Report: Barcelona to compete with four European powerhouses for PSG star

According to Gabriel Sans’s report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are facing significant competition to sign Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain.

Four major clubs—Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City—have all reached out to PSG to inquire about either purchasing or loaning the young attacking midfielder.

Interestingly, PSG are not interested in selling the midfielder in the first place.

It is to be noted that Simons played for RB Leipzig last season, and a large portion of any transfer fee from selling him before 2025 would go to PSV Eindhoven, his former club.

Because of this financial arrangement, PSG would prefer to loan him out rather than sell him outright.

Barcelona are constrained

The sports management team at PSG wants Simons to be part of their squad under coach Luis Enrique. However, the player, who spent his formative years at Barcelona’s famous La Masia, has expressed a desire to return to Barcelona.

Xavi Simons has expressed his desire to play for Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Despite this, Barcelona is currently constrained by financial fair play regulations set by La Liga, which means they cannot engage in any major financial transactions at the moment.

As a result, Simons has decided to wait until after the Euro Cup to make any decisions about his future.

Barcelona are losing hope

In recent weeks, Barcelona have begun to lose hope of acquiring Simons because they recognise that they cannot compete financially with the other interested European clubs.

Despite Simons’ long-held dream of returning to Barcelona, this dream is becoming increasingly unlikely due to Barcelona’s financial limitations and the fierce competition from other clubs.

Moreover, Barcelona’s current priorities in the transfer market do not include signing an attacking midfielder. Instead, they are focused on acquiring a defensive midfielder and a left winger. These positions are seen as more critical to their squad’s needs.

Even if Barcelona were to complete these priority transfers, they would still face challenges adhering to the 1:1 rule and Financial Fair Play regulations.

These rules require that the club maintain a balanced budget, which further complicates their potential pursuit of Simons.