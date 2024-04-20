Report: Barca in talks with Dani Olmo agents over move from Leipzig
Barcelona have held talks with representatives of their former academy player Dani Olmo over a summer return from RB Leipzig, Spain's Mundo Deportivo reported on Saturday.
The report spoke of a positive meeting on Wednesday between Barca sporting director Deco, Olmo agents Juanma Lopez and Andy Bara, and the player's father.
Spain midfielder Olmo has a Leipzig contract until 2027 but it reportedly includes a €60 million ($64 million) release clause.
The high fee could prove problematic for cash-strapped Barca who according to the report hope they can pay the transfer fee in several instalments to Leipzig.
Olmo, 25, was a member of Barcelona's La Masia academy but left for Dinamo Zagreb as a teenager in 2014. He then joined Leipzig in 2020 and became a key player at the Bundesliga club.
However, he has also been plagued by injuries, missing 11 Bundesliga matches this season.