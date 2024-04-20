Report: Barca in talks with Dani Olmo agents over move from Leipzig

Leipzig's Dani Olmo in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FSV Mainz 05 at Red Bull Arena. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Barcelona have held talks with representatives of their former academy player Dani Olmo over a summer return from RB Leipzig, Spain's Mundo Deportivo reported on Saturday.

The report spoke of a positive meeting on Wednesday between Barca sporting director Deco, Olmo agents Juanma Lopez and Andy Bara, and the player's father.

Spain midfielder Olmo has a Leipzig contract until 2027 but it reportedly includes a €60 million ($64 million) release clause.

The high fee could prove problematic for cash-strapped Barca who according to the report hope they can pay the transfer fee in several instalments to Leipzig.

Olmo, 25, was a member of Barcelona's La Masia academy but left for Dinamo Zagreb as a teenager in 2014. He then joined Leipzig in 2020 and became a key player at the Bundesliga club.

However, he has also been plagued by injuries, missing 11 Bundesliga matches this season.