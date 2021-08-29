Report: Baltimore Ravens lose RB J.K. Dobbins for season because of ACL tear

The Baltimore Ravens will be without a key offensive weapon for the 2021 season.

After the team feared the worst Saturday when running back J.K. Dobbins had to be carted off with an apparent left knee injury, tests confirmed the second-year player tore his ACL, ESPN reported on Sunday. There is also concern Dobbins damaged his LCL, according to NFL Network.

Midway through the fourth quarter against the Washington Football team in the team’s final preseason game, Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk.

Dobbins led the league with 6.0 yards per rush (805 rushing yards in 15 games) during his rookie season and found the end zone nine times.

He scored twice in the first game of his career and then had seven touchdowns over his final six games, as he and Gus Edwards assumed primary control of the backfield from veteran Mark Ingram. Dobbins was slated to be the starter in beside quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2021.

The Ravens selected Dobbins in the second round (55th overall) of the 2020 draft.

