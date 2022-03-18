Report: Baker Mayfield informs Browns he wants trade to Colts

Baker Mayfield has gone from requesting a trade from the Browns to making a specific preference of destination. Only minutes after Deshaun Watson chose the Browns came word from Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com that Mayfield has informed the Browns he wants to play for the Colts.

Watson’s decision now clears the way for the quarterback carousel to begin spinning again. Watson was the most accomplished quarterback left available, so teams in need of a quarterback were waiting for word of his trade.

The Colts, Saints, Seahawks and Panthers remain quarterback needy.

Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo are available via trade, with Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and Andy Dalton among the available free agents at the position.

The Browns surely would prefer trading Mayfield out of the AFC, but like Watson, he might end up staying in the conference.

The Colts rejoined the quarterback market after trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders.

Mayfield, 26, is under contract for 2022 at his fifth-year option of $18.86 million. He underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in January.

