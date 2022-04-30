Report: Baker Mayfield ‘could’ be traded to Panthers soon

The Cleveland Browns have made four trades already this offseason but none have included former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. The big deal this offseason for Deshaun Watson made Mayfield available but no teams have made an offer that Cleveland has accepted.

In fact, there have been no reports of any team making an offer for the former top overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner.

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a Mayfield trade as they both seem to have a need for a starting level quarterback. With a bad quarterback class, the Panthers and Seahawks have not added one through early in the second round.

The noise around Carolina making the trade continues to heat up:

In NFL QB news: The #Panthers’ pursuit of Baker Mayfield continues to heat up … The #Browns quarterback *COULD* end up in CAR by tonight or this weekend… — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) April 30, 2022

Thursday night, Ian Rapoport noted a similar possibility:

From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Panthers select at top OT, meaning they still need a QB. They could circle back on Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/sjzO2Ei7YQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

After selecting OL Ikem Ekwonu in the first round, the Panthers don’t have another pick until late in the fourth round and two early in the fifth. With the Browns trading down in the second round to add three selections later in this year’s draft, it is possible they request picks in 2023 instead of this year.

Still rumors, it seems Mayfield to Carolina is picking up steam and Cleveland may finally end their relationship with their former top pick.