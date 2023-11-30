Report: Bailey Zappe gets first-team reps, while Mac Jones runs scout team

Bill Belichick has not revealed anything about who will start for the Patriots this week. It's been that way every week recently, with Mac Jones still starting on Sundays.

But it looks like that's about to change.

Mark Daniels of masslive.com reports that Bailey Zappe took the majority of the first-team reps Wednesday, with Jones running the scout team.

Zappe last started in Week 6 of last season when he threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns.

Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Zappe had a good day of practice.

“He looked good,” Smith-Schuster said, via Daniels. “Him going out there, making throws and moving the chains, moving the ball down the field, he looked good.”

Jones has not finished the past two games and was pulled in three games earlier this season. In 11 games, he has thrown for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a career-low 77.0 passer rating.