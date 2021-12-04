Report: Bad back, knee keeps Darren Waller out for Raiders-Washington

Report: Darren Waller is out for the Raiders against Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will have one fewer weapon to worry about when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The Athletic's Vic Tafur reports that the bad knee and back that Darren Waller has battled all week with will keep him out of the game.

This week, Waller missed three straight practices leading up to Sunday's game, so it comes as no surprise that the tight end can't give it a go for the Raiders.

Waller's absence leaves a glaring hole in Las Vegas's offense as the 28-year-old is second on the team in receptions with 53 and second in yards with 643 in ten games played this season.

However, the tight end is Derek Carr's security blanket as he leads the team with 84 targets, so the quarterback will look for Waller when all else fails.

Since coming off their bye week, Washington has been riding a three-game winning streak. What appeared to be a lost season has quickly turned into a playoff race and a win against the Las Vegas Raiders could further help their quest to secure back-to-back playoff berths.

Ron Rivera and Washington have one less threat on the field to worry about as they aim to continue playing good football this second half of the season.