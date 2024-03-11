Report: Azeez Al-Shaair is expected to sign with Texans

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is set for a reunion with DeMeco Ryans.

Al-Shaair played for Ryans with the 49ers and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he’ll be joining Ryans with the Texans for the 2024 season. Al-Shaair is expected to sign a three-year, $34 million contract with the AFC South club.

Al-Shaair signed with the 49ers after going undrafted in 2019 and went on to start 31 of the 56 games he played for the team. He left for the Titans as a free agent last March and started every game for the team in 2023.

Al-Shaair had 163 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery during his year in Nashville.