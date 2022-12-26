News emerged earlier on Monday that the Eagles won’t have right tackle Lane Johnson for the rest of the regular season. Now the team is unlikely to have a key defensive back as well.

According to a report from NFL Media, Avonte Maddox suffered a significant toe injury during Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys and is out indefinitely. He underwent an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Maddox has appeared in nine games with eight starts this season, playing mostly in the slot. He’s recorded 43 total tackles with three tackles for loss, two QB hits, a sack, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

When defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson comes off injured reserve, he is a candidate to play in the slot.

The Eagles face the Saints in Week 17 before ending the regular season against the Giants.

Report: Avonte Maddox out indefinitely with significant toe injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk