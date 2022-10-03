Report: Avonte Maddox, Darius Slay have a chance to play this week

There is some positive injury news for the Eagles’ defensive backfield.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay both have a chance to play in the Week Five matchup against the Cardinals.

Maddox did not play in Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars with an ankle injury. He was limited on Thursday and did not practice on Friday. But according to Rapoport, Maddox may miss another game, but it is not considered a long-term injury.

Slay went out early in Sunday’s contest against Jacksonville with a forearm injury, but it is not considered major. He also has a chance to play this week.

At 4-0, the Eagles are currently No. 3 in yards allowed and No. 9 in points allowed.

