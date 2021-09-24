Report: Avery Bradley, Langston Galloway sign with Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Avery Bradley to a deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

They have also added guard Langston Galloway on a training camp deal as well, according to Charania.

Bradley played 27 games with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets last season, averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.3 minutes per game in a bench role for the two teams.

He provides the Warriors with some solid perimeter defense, but he is still a below league average player in terms of plus-minus. He was worth .4 defensive win shares last year, according to Basketball Reference.

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

Galloway fits more into the Warriors’ high-three-point offense, as a career 37% three-point shooter. He played in 40 games last year for the Phoenix Suns, averaging 4.8 points, but averaged 10.3 for the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20. He’s an intriguing bench scoring option as an undersized point guard.

There have been reports of the Warriors looking to add to their guard depth recently and these two additions look to be exactly that. The Warriors had also worked out veteran guard Isaiah Thomas before adding Bradley and Galloway.