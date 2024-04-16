Report: Avery Bradley joining Utah Jazz front office

Former Boston Celtics shooting guard Avery Bradley is making the leap to the other side of the clipboard with an old friend from his days with the Celtics, according to recent reporting from Deseret News’ Sarah Todd. Bradley will join the Utah Jazz front office helmed by Jazz team president Danny Ainge, who drafted Bradley for the Celtics.

The former Boston shooting guard will be Utah’s new vice president of player development, and has been around the team since at least December, per Todd. “Avery Bradley is somebody that I’ve developed a relationship with, and he obviously played for Danny (Ainge). He’s somebody that wanted to come spend some time and see what we’ve got going on,” said Jazz head coach Will Hardy at that time.

“It’s good to have him in the gym hanging out with the guys and hanging out with the coaching staff,” added Hardy. “It’s good to have him in the gym hanging out with the guys and hanging out with the coaching staff.”

Celtics Lab 250: Maine's title run and Celtics full-season hardware with Noa Dalzell https://t.co/wUTsebsPMN pic.twitter.com/dy4YVFDmIH — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) April 14, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire