Report: Austin Seferian-Jenkins won't attend Patriots OTAs this week originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It appears Tom Brady and his tight end will miss the first portion of the New England Patriots' organized team activities for the second straight year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The tight end in this case is Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who won't attend this week's OTAs due to an excused absence, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reported Tuesday.

The Patriots held their first official OTA session Monday and have workouts scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday this week in addition to next Wednesday and Thursday. All of the sessions are optional, and Brady isn't expected to attend any, while it's unclear whether Seferian-Jenkins will report next week.

Seferian-Jenkins joined New England on a one-year contract in early April after spending last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 27-year-old has the chance to be a productive pass-catcher in the Patriots' offense following Rob Gronkowski's retirement, but it appears he won't be at Gillette Stadium with his team this week.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.