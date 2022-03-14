Free agent defensive tackle Austin Johnson is expected to sign with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It’s another move for the Chargers, who have made noise by re-signing receiver Mike Williams, agreeing to a trade for edge rusher Khalil Mack and agreeing to terms with free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Johnson, 27, was a second-round choice of the Titans in 2016. He spent four seasons with the Titans and made 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and five passes defensed.

He was with the Giants the past two seasons and totaled 90 tackles, 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Johnson has played every game the past five seasons.

Report: Austin Johnson signing with the Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk