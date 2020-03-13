Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate has been cleared to resume football-related activities just three months removed from a season-ending knee injury.

According to Ben Baby of ESPN.com, doctors cleared Tate to resume his workload after a sprained MCL in December led to the end of his 2019 season.

Tate appeared in 12 games with 10 starts last season for the Bengals. He caught 40 passes for 575 yards with a touchdown in an offense that played the entire year without A.J. Green.

Tate was injured in the third quarter of Cincinnati’s Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. He was tended to be medical staff after being tackled by Sheldrick Redwine and T.J. Carrie after a 16-yard catch.

Report: Auden Tate cleared to resume football activities originally appeared on Pro Football Talk