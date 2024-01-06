Report: Auburn starting cornerback Keionte Scott to enter the transfer portal

Auburn could be losing one of its top returning players to the transfer portal as starting cornerback Keionte Scott is expected to enter the portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Scott has been one of Auburn’s most productive and vocal players over the past two seasons after starting his career at Snow College, a JUCO program. He has excelled as the starting STAR (nickel) cornerback and punt returner in that time.

With starting outside cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett off to the NFL, Scott was expected to transition to outside corner, a role he played in Auburn’s loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl.

Prior to the bowl game, there was speculation that Scott would also declare for the 2024 NFL draft, but he announced he would be returning for the 2024 season on social media. It was a massive break for a secondary that has already lost James, Pritchett and starting safeties Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson.

Since then Auburn underwent coaching changes in the secondary with cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff leaving to take a job at Texas A&M and Hugh Freeze bringing on former Colorado and Alabama defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

Auburn standout defensive back Keionte Scott is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @dukesthescoop and me for @247sports. Scott, one of the top players on Auburn’s defense, was viewed by NFL scouts as an early-round prospect before opting to return to school.… pic.twitter.com/qXMmhntQfj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 6, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire