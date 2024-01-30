Report: Auburn to hire DJ Durkin as defensive coordinator

In a bit of late-night news, Auburn has reportedly found its next defensive coordinator.

Auburn Undercover reports that Auburn will hire DJ Durkin as its next defensive coordinator. He is expected to team up with Charles Kelly to lead the Tigers’ defense in 2024.

Durkin joins Auburn’s staff after spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He also has SEC experience at Ole Miss (2020-22) and Florida (2010-14).

Since returning to the SEC, Durkin has led defenses to top-10 rankings within the conference. Last season, Texas A&M’s defense finished No. 3 in the SEC by allowing 316 yards per game and was No. 2 behind Florida in average plays allowed with 60.5. The Aggies finished No. 7 in the SEC in 2022 by allowing 365 yards per game.

Durkin’s hire would close out Auburn’s assistant coaching vacancies. This offseason, Auburn has tabbed former Ole Miss wide receivers coach Derrick Nix as offensive coordinator, former Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly as co-defensive coordinator, and has promoted former assistant Kent Austin to quarterbacks coach.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire