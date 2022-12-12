Report: Auburn Football nearing deals with respected coordinators

Auburn fans have been intrigued by Hugh Freeze’s recruiting efforts since taking over the head coaching job on Nov. 28.

While recruiting has picked up steam, fans have gotten antsy by the lack of news surrounding coordinator hires. Those worries may have been put to rest Sunday evening.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports has reported that Auburn is nearing a deal with Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts for the same role.

Roberts’ defense this season allowed 137 yards per game, which is third-best in the Big 12, and was fourth in the Big 12 in overall yards allowed with 370 yards per contest. Roberts’ top defender at Baylor this season was Al Walcott, who recorded 81 stops, ten of which being for loss.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as he was also linked to the open defensive coordinator position at Arkansas as late as Saturday. Roberts has been a coach at the college level since 1997, with stops at Texas State, Louisiana, and Baylor. He also served as head coach for Southeastern Louisiana and Delta State.

Soon after the news of Roberts’ hire was reported, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports broke the news that Auburn is targeting former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery for the offensive coordinator position.

He was recently fired as head coach of the Golden Hurricane but is known for his stellar offenses under Art Briles at both Houston and Baylor. During his first and only season as Houston’s offensive coordinator, Montgomery led quarterbacks Case Keenum and Blake Joseph to 1,000-yard passing seasons.

At Baylor, Montgomery coached Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III. Griffin passed for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns during his Heisman-winning season in 2011. Baylor quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Nick Florence also had 4,000-yard passing seasons under Montgomery’s leadership.

The hires of Montgomery and Roberts become the sixth and seventh outside hires of the new Hugh Freeze staff. Cadillac Williams, Christian Robinson, and Zac Etheridge have been retained from Bryan Harsin’s staff for on-the-field roles.

